Missouri town rallying behind beloved community member facing deportation June 2, 2025 / 07:21

Missouri mom whose detention rocked a small MAGA town has been released

Ming Li Hui’s arrest forced the residents of solidly red Kennett, Missouri, to confront the reality of Trump’s mass deportation efforts.

By  Allison Detzel

Allison Detzel

Allison Detzel is an editor/producer for MS NOW.

