Melania Trump declines Jill Biden’s invitation to the White House

Melania Trump will not attend a meeting at the White House with first lady Jill Biden, once again bucking political norms in a move that may signal her approach to the role of first lady the second time around.

Trump’s office announced on Wednesday morning that she would not be at the White House, confirming speculation that she had turned down the first lady’s invitation.

“Mrs. Trump will not be attending today’s meeting at the White House,” her office said in a statement on X. “Her husband’s return to the Oval Office to commence the transition process is encouraging, and she wishes him great success.”

Trump’s team did not give a reason for her absence. It criticized some reporting on her decision to skip the meeting; however, the team did not clarify which reports were inaccurate.