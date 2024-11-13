Opinion

Melania Trump won’t attend husband’s WH meeting with Biden, her office confirms November 13, 2024 / 01:07

Melania Trump declines Jill Biden’s invitation to the White House

Melania Trump, who sometimes bucked tradition as first lady, is likely to carve out an even more nontraditional path for herself the second time around.

Nov. 13, 2024, 11:24 AM EST

By

Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW. She was previously a senior reporter and editor at BuzzFeed News.

