Melania Trump to make rare public appearance at the Republican National Convention

The former first lady has barely been seen on the campaign trail and did not attend her husband's hush money trial.

By  Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW. She was previously a senior reporter and editor at BuzzFeed News.

