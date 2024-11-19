Opinion

The devastating reality of Trump’s mass deportation plan is settling in

Under Trump, millions of undocumented people and those who love them could suffer as others make money off the sweat and labor of broken families.

Nov. 19, 2024, 4:54 PM EST

By

María Teresa Kumar

María Teresa Kumar

María Teresa Kumar is an MSNBC columnist, contributor and the president and CEO of Voto Latino, a digital-first organization dedicated to educating, engaging and empowering the Latinx community to register to vote and make its voice heard at the polls. 

Latest Post