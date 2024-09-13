Jordan Chiles said Olympic bronze medal controversy took away ‘the person I am’

USA gymnast Jordan Chiles spoke this week about losing her Olympic bronze medal, saying that the controversy and the resulting racist backlash brought up traumatic memories she has worked to overcome.

“To me, everything that has gone on, it’s not about the medal,” she said Wednesday at the Forbes Power Women Summit. “It’s about, you know, my skin color. It’s about the fact there were things that have led up to this position of being an athlete, and I felt like everything has been stripped. I felt like [I did] when I was back in 2018, where I did lose the love of the sport, I lost it again.”

The 23-year-old gymnast said the “biggest thing” she lost was “the recognition of who I was.”

“Not just my sport, but my — the person I am,” she said.

