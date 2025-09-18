Jimmy Kimmel is the latest victim of Trump’s chilling crackdown on free speech

This is an adapted excerpt from the Sept. 17 episode of “All In with Chris Hayes.”

When Stephen Colbert had his late-night show canceled in July, Donald Trump had a chilling prediction. After a reporter asked the president about the cancellation, Trump predicted that other late-night hosts, Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel, would soon find themselves in the same position.

“Fallon has no talent. Kimmel has no talent. They’re next. They’re going to be going,” he told reporters at the White House.

Well, on Wednesday, Trump’s prediction came true. ABC announced that Kimmel’s late-night show had been pre-empted indefinitely. That announcement came just hours after a set of ABC affiliates said they would refuse to air Kimmel’s show because of comments the late-night host made on Monday relating to the motives of the man authorities say fatally shot Charlie Kirk, wrongly suggesting the suspect was part of the MAGA movement.

They do not just criminalize speech they don’t like; they make it virtually impossible to see and hear examples of that speech.

Nexstar, the largest owner of local stations in the country, said it “strongly objects to recent comments made by Kimmel concerning the killing of Charlie Kirk and will replace the show with other programming in its ABC-affiliated markets.”

Crucially, it was just hours before that statement that Trump’s handpicked Federal Communications Commission chairman, Brendan Carr, went on a podcast and suggested ABC could be at risk if it did not suspend or fire Kimmel.

“We can do this the easy way or the hard way,” Carr said. “These companies can find ways to change conduct and take actions on Kimmel, or there’s going to be additional work for the FCC ahead.”

Hours later, ABC made the announcement that Kimmel would indeed be taken off the air indefinitely.

This appears to be the latest chapter in Trump’s long-standing campaign to crack down on free speech and dominate the media — an extreme campaign that has been in overdrive the past week.

On Tuesday, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche suggested using criminal anti-racketeering laws, or RICO statutes, to go after protesters who heckle Trump. There are also reports that the White House plans to target a variety of left-leaning groups and nonprofits in the coming weeks.

This is all part of a larger, and more dangerous, effort underway, and it follows a playbook we have seen successfully run in recent years by authoritarian strongmen in places like Hungary, Turkey and Russia. They do not just criminalize speech they don’t like; they make it virtually impossible to see and hear examples of that speech by taking de facto control of the media landscape.

In Hungary, the country’s oldest newspaper was suddenly shuttered in 2016 after being bought by a businessman with links to Prime Minister Viktor Orbán. According to Reporters Without Borders, the far-right leader has used media buyouts by government-connected oligarchs to seize control of 80% of Hungary’s media market resources.