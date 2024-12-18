Opinion

‘Total lack of vetting’: Breaking down Trump’s cabinet picks December 16, 2024 / 03:30

Trump to nominate failed Senate candidate Herschel Walker as U.S. ambassador to the Bahamas

The former NFL player, who lost his Senate race to Raphael Warnock in Georgia in 2022, has no clear ties to the Bahamas and little to no diplomatic experience.

By  Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW. She was previously a senior reporter and editor at BuzzFeed News.

