Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Top Stories

News, analysis and opinion from the day’s top stories.

MSNBC panel reacts to Kamala Harris exclusive interview: ‘Keeps getting better’ September 25, 2024 / 09:00

Harris finally unveils her economic message. How will it land with voters?

The vice president is building her economic vision around ideas that translate across party platforms.

Michael Steele
By  Michael Steele  and  Allison Detzel
Michael Steele

Michael Steele

Michael Steele is a co-host of "The Weeknight," which airs Monday through Friday at 7 p.m. ET on MSNBC. He is a former lieutenant governor of Maryland and a former chairman of the Republican National Committee. 

Allison Detzel

Allison Detzel is an editor/producer for MS NOW.

Latest Post