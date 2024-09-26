Harris finally unveils her economic message. How will it land with voters?

This is an adapted excerpt from the Sept. 25 episode of “All In with Chris Hayes.”

On Wednesday, Vice President Kamala Harris sat down with MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle for her first solo broadcast interview as a presidential candidate. It was a great opportunity for the vice president to speak directly to the American people and explain her economic vision for a Harris administration.

Overall, I thought she did a very solid job but there was one theme, both in that interview and in her economic address in Pittsburgh earlier in the day, that stuck out to me the most. Harris, who frequently references her experience working at McDonald’s as a student, presented herself to voters as this combo meal of “I’m a capitalist, but I also support unions and workers.” That’s a space we don’t often see a candidate occupy these days. Harris wants to bridge together two sides that people frequently try to pit against each other.