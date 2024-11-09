Gluesenkamp Pérez, a Democrat, wins re-election in Washington, NBC News projects

NBC News projects that Democratic Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Pérez has won a second term in a Republican-leaning district in Washington state, defeating Republican Joe Kent in a rematch.

A centrist Blue Dog Democrat who beat Kent by just 2,629 votes in 2022, Gluesenkamp Pérez was considered one of the most vulnerable incumbents in the House. She broke with her party at times, receiving criticism from progressives for siding with Republicans on a bill to repeal President Joe Biden’s student loan relief efforts.

The owner of an auto repair shop in Portland, Oregon, Gluesenkamp Pérez touted her blue-collar bona fides and pragmatic politics in her campaign, casting Kent as an extremist who didn’t appreciate the reality of legislating.