Democratic Rep. Gerry Connolly dies after battling cancer May 21, 2025 / 00:43

Rep. Gerry Connolly, top Democrat on House Oversight Committee, dies at 75

The Virginia Democrat announced last month that his esophageal cancer had returned and that he would not seek re-election.

May. 21, 2025, 8:50 AM EDT

By

Hayley Miller

Hayley Miller

Hayley Miller is the senior breaking news and blogs editor for MS NOW.

