‘No humanity’: Thousands of Palestinians forced to flee amid new Israeli offensive

This is an adapted excerpt from the Sept. 21 episode of “Velshi.”

In the Gaza Strip, one woman spent part of the past week stumbling toward uncertain safety with her husband, Ahmed Daif Allah, who had just lost his eyesight in an Israeli airstrike.

After leading her husband by the hand during a dayslong walk from Gaza City to the southern part of the enclave, Rafiq told a local journalist, “The journey is incredibly tough, more than anyone could imagine. … There is no pity, there is no humanity.”

They are among the hundreds of thousands of civilians who have fled Gaza City since Israel launched a new offensive last week. Israel dropped leaflets and posted on social media to warn civilians to move south. Israeli officials claim Gaza City contains about 3,000 Hamas fighters and is the group’s last major stronghold.

But the reason so many haven’t moved is that it remains unclear where they should go.

Earlier this month, Israel ordered the city’s full evacuation. Crowding, famine, expense and a treacherous journey ahead have made packing up and leaving a beyond-arduous task.

Before the war, it’s estimated that Gaza City had a population of about 700,000. Now, roughly 1 million Palestinians live in the area. While most of the city’s residents have not left, Gaza officials estimate 270,000 Palestinian men, women and children have fled since mid-August.

This is not the first time many Palestinians have been forced to evacuate since the start of the war. Just days after Oct. 7, 2023 — when Hamas attacked Israel, taking hundreds of hostages and killing about 1,200 people — Israel told the residents of Gaza City to move south. This began the process of uprooting nearly the entire population of the Gaza Strip.