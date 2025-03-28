Opinion

Does Trump’s Jan. 6 pardon cover everything? DOJ grilled over separate legal cases February 27, 2025 / 04:25

Interim U.S. Attorney Ed Martin faces fury during trip to largely Black neighborhood in D.C.

Ed Martin, the Jan. 6 defense attorney tapped to be Washington’s top federal prosecutor, faced anger from Anacostia residents.

By  Ja'han Jones

Ja'han Jones

Ja’han Jones is an MS NOW opinion blogger. He previously wrote The ReidOut Blog.

Latest Post