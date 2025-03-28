Interim U.S. Attorney Ed Martin faces fury during trip to largely Black neighborhood in D.C.

Interim U.S. Attorney Ed Martin has been having a rough go at things since President Donald Trump picked the former lawyer for Jan. 6 defendants — who on the day of the attack tweeted that he was at the Capitol and relayed the “love, faith and joy” at the scene — to serve as the top federal prosecutor in Washington, D.C.

I wrote last month about Martin’s rage over media leaks apparently coming from staffers in his office. And this week, he received fierce backlash during an appearance in one of the Blackest communities in D.C.

The Washingtonian magazine published a dispatch from Martin’s trip to Anacostia, a neighborhood that is nearly 90% Black, for a discussion with local leaders about crime. On its face, this appearance seemed ripe for controversy, given that Martin is a staunch supporter of the insurrectionists who waged a Ku Klux Klan-style attack on the Capitol, with gallows and all.

And apparently, Martin’s disconnect from attendees was glaringly obvious. According to the Washingtonian, he made an attempt to drive a wedge between Anacostia residents and Africans who have benefited from foreign aid. And it didn’t go over well.

Per the Washingtonian:

Clearly a back-slapping, friendly person by nature, he began his appearance with a somewhat conciliatory tone, telling the crowd “you’re the experts on what’s happening in the community,” and name-dropping the Frederick Douglass National Historic Site as commemorating “one of the great historic folks.” But he struggled to keep it relatable. By a few minutes in, he brought up the embattled USAID in what he clearly thought was a slam dunk: “When USAID sent hundreds of millions of dollars to central Africa, didn’t you ask, ‘why didn’t you send it to 7D? (the Seventh District),” he asked. There was an immediate and resounding “no” from the crowd. “You didn’t?,” Martin scoffed. “Well you should. I did.”