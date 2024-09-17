Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Top Stories

News, analysis and opinion from the day’s top stories.

The ‘abortion after birth’ lie is as dangerous as it is ludicrous September 14, 2024 / 08:43

Trump’s post-birth abortion lies aren’t just ludicrous — they’re dangerous

For decades, the anti-abortion movement has been inviting the violence of extremists among their ranks by equating abortion to murder.

By  Ali Velshi Allison Detzel  and  Dina Moss

Ali Velshi

Ali Velshi is the host of “Velshi,” which airs Saturdays and Sundays on MSNBC. He has been awarded the National Headliner Award for Business & Consumer Reporting for “How the Wheels Came Off,” a special on the near collapse of the American auto industry. His work on disabled workers and Chicago’s red-light camera scandal in 2016 earned him two News and Documentary Emmy Award nominations, adding to a nomination in 2010 for his terrorism coverage.

Allison Detzel

Allison Detzel is an editor/producer for MS NOW.

Dina Moss

Dina Moss is a Senior Producer for "Velshi."

Latest Post