Trump’s post-birth abortion lies aren’t just ludicrous — they’re dangerous

This is an adapted excerpt from the Sept. 14 episode of “Velshi.”

Before Donald Trump took office, he promised to deliver a Supreme Court that would overturn Roe v. Wade — and that’s exactly what he did. Now he’s running for president against the dystopian backdrop of forced birth and denial of care he helped create.

The difficulty of running with that record is evident in the increasing desperation of the lies he tells about abortion and women’s health care. By now, you have probably heard Trump and his acolytes talk about what they’re calling “post-birth abortion.” They claim that Vice President Kamala Harris and other Democrats want to allow, as Trump puts it, the execution of babies.

This lie, which sounds so insane and fringe that it’s hard to imagine anyone could believe it, was repeated by Trump at last week’s debate:

“Under Roe v. Wade, you could do abortions in the seventh month, the eighth month, the ninth month, and probably after birth. … The governor of Virginia said, ‘We put the baby aside, and then we determine what we want to do with the baby. … In other words, we’ll execute the baby.’”

What Trump described there is murder, not abortion. The post-birth abortion lie is a deliberate attempt to equate actual abortion — which is health care — to murder, as a means to stigmatize women who need abortions and doctors who provide them.

But because you might encounter someone in your own life who believes this dangerous lie, let’s get into the details. Though he did not say his name, Trump was referencing Ralph Northam, the former Democratic governor of Virginia. In 2019, then-Gov. Northam did a radio interview in which he was asked a question about proposed legislation that would have loosened restrictions on late-term abortions. Northam gave a long and somewhat circuitous answer that touched on the tragic circumstances surrounding the very rare cases of late-term abortions:

“When we talk about third-trimester abortions, that decision is made with the mother and with the consent of the physician, more than one physician. And it’s done in cases where there may be severe deformities, there may be a fetus that’s nonviable.”

Then, in the same answer, Northam also talked about what would happen if a baby was born with a fatal diagnosis:

“In this particular example, if the mother is in labor, I can tell you exactly what would happen: The infant would be delivered, the infant would be kept comfortable, the infant would be resuscitated if that’s what the mother and the family desired. And then a discussion would ensue between the physicians and the mother.”

As Northam’s office explained at the time, he was speaking of two different circumstances, one in which a catastrophic diagnosis or circumstance would cause a patient to need a late-term abortion — which is extremely rare and done, as Northam notes, only with approval from more than one physician.

The other hypothetical case he addressed was if a patient goes into labor and delivers a baby with a fatal diagnosis. In that case, Northam explained the heartbreaking circumstances such families would face, including the very difficult decisions around keeping their baby comfortable in their final moments or taking extraordinary measures to prolong their life.

The anti-abortion movement took the interview, twisted it and ran — using it to claim that Democrats were promoting abortion after birth, aka the murder of newborns, and now, five years later, the same lie is cropping up on the Republican campaign trail.