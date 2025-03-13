Opinion

Trump signs several executive orders, including withdrawal from Paris climate agreement January 20, 2025

Citibank says FBI recommended that it freeze the accounts of climate grant recipients

In a court filing, the bank said it was informed that the EPA’s Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund was under an active criminal investigation.

By  Ja'han Jones

Ja'han Jones

Ja’han Jones is an MS NOW opinion blogger. He previously wrote The ReidOut Blog.

