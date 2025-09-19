Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Top Stories

News, analysis and opinion from the day’s top stories.

Chicago Democrat leverages viral fame to build different style of campaign May 22, 2025 / 08:34

Congressional candidates are tear-gassed, thrown to the ground by ICE near Chicago

Democrat Kat Abughazaleh said she was injured in an incident at an ICE protest that also involved two primary rivals, Daniel Biss and Bushra Amiwala.

By  Erum Salam

Erum Salam

Erum Salam is a breaking news reporter and producer for MS NOW. She previously was a breaking news reporter for The Guardian.

Latest Post