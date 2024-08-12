Opinion

‘And really, THAT song?’: Céline Dion rebukes Trump’s use of ‘Titanic’ anthem

The singer posted on X after a video was shown at Trump rally in Montana.

Aug. 12, 2024, 11:41 AM EDT

By

Deanna Schwartz

Deanna Schwartz

Deanna Schwartz is a digital platforms producer at MSNBC.

