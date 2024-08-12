Republicans’ 2024 case has three pillars. All three are collapsing.

Giving Donald Trump advice is much like attempting to steer a hurricane — neither will change course. Yet that hasn’t stopped Republicans from offering the former president what they think is a simple prescription to reverse Vice President Kamala Harris’ momentum: Stick to the issues. Trump’s campaign “has sought to attack her on policy grounds while casting her as unfit,” reports The Washington Post. “The policy- and issue-related attacks would get more traction,” Republican pollster Neil Newhouse told The New York Times.
But there’s a problem. The GOP’s policy argument against Democrats is built on three pillars: inflation, immigration and crime. Yet on all three fronts, the Republican case is collapsing.
One of these pillars, crime, was admittedly in shoddy shape well before 2024. When Americans understandably worried about crime rates spiking during the pandemic, Republicans pounced on the issue. Even though crime rose in liberal- and conservative-run cities and states alike, the GOP hoped to reuse its old “soft on crime” playbook from the late 20th century to put Democrats on the back foot.
Then crime rates fell in 2021 — and 2022 and 2023. Most recently, Justice Department data shows a 15% drop in violent crime in the first three months of 2024. According to the Major Cities Chiefs Association, the murder rate in nearly 70 large U.S. cities is down more than 8% since Trump left office. GOP attempts to run on reducing crime were always going to be complicated after their presidential nominee was convicted of 34 felony counts. But the data should make it impossible.
I say “should” because for Trump, crime isn’t really about crime; it’s about Black and brown people doing crime. Crime and immigration are essentially inseparable to him — and indeed the entire right-wing media machine. And with unlawful border crossings much higher for most of President Joe Biden’s tenure than under other recent presidents, conservative attacks on immigration have gone into overdrive.
So worried were Senate Democrats that earlier this year they reached a border agreement with their Republican counterparts heavily tilted toward GOP priorities. Then Trump killed the deal at the last minute anyway so he could keep campaigning on the issue. Instead, Biden issued an executive action that heavily restricted the number of asylum-seekers allowed to remain in the U.S.
But even before Biden announced that new policy, unlawful crossings were already declining. Last month, the Border Patrol made 56,000 apprehensions, the lowest since the fall of 2020. “Shelters on the southern U.S. border and in some major cities that were inundated with migrants a year ago say they are seeing sharp declines in migrants seeking refuge,” reported NBC News on Friday, “some reporting drops as high as 60% in just the past few months.”
How long this decline continues remains to be seen. The U.S. is counting on Mexico’s new president, Claudia Sheinbaum, to continue that country’s stepped-up enforcement against non-Mexican immigrants trying to reach the countries’ border. And as Dara Lind wrote for MSNBC about Biden’s action soon after it was announced, “generally, a crackdown engenders a ‘wait and see’ period [among would-be migrants] of a few weeks or months,” after which “the deterrent effect fades.” Our immigration system needs a complete overhaul, including far more resources. But for the moment, Democrats will take the good news.