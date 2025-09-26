Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu’s speech prompts walkout at U.N.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called the recent formal recognition of a Palestinian state by several Western nations “shameful” during his speech to the United Nation’s 80th General Assembly on Friday. But Netanyahu was addressing an almost-empty auditorium after many delegates walked out en masse in protest.

Outside, a crowd of roughly 2,000 protesters, according to police estimates, marched from Times Square to U.N. headquarters, where they chanted slogans and cheered news of the delegates’ walkout, The New York Times reported.

In his speech — which was broadcast in the Israel-Gaza border via loudspeakers, according to BBC reports — Netanyahu denied allegations his government is carrying out a genocide. “The opposite is true,” he said, adding that Israel has dropped “millions of leaflets and sent millions of texts” to inform civilians they needed to evacuate Gaza City.

“Did the Nazis ask the Jews to leave? Kindly leave?” Netanyahu asked, contrasting Israel’s military operations with the Holocaust.