Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Top Stories

News, analysis and opinion from the day’s top stories.

Many U.N. delegates walk out ahead of Netanyahu speech September 26, 2025 / 03:17

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu’s speech prompts walkout at U.N.

The night before his speech, Microsoft cut off the Israeli military’s access to some of its cloud storage and AI tools after reports of mass surveillance.

By  Erum Salam

Erum Salam

Erum Salam is a breaking news reporter and producer for MS NOW. She previously was a breaking news reporter for The Guardian.

Latest Post