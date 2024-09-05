Barron Trump is attending NYU, leaving behind ‘child-dom,’ his father says

Barron Trump is ditching “child-dom” and starting college at New York University, his father said in an interview with The Daily Mail this week.

“He’s a very smart guy, and he’ll be going to Stern Business School, which is a great school at NYU,” former President Donald Trump said in the interview published Wednesday. “He’s a very high-aptitude child, but he’s no longer a child. He’s just passed into something beyond child-dom.”

The Republican presidential nominee said his son had considered attending the prestigious University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School, from which Trump and three of his other children graduated, but ultimately decided on the Manhattan school.