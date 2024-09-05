Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Top Stories

News, analysis and opinion from the day’s top stories.

‘Grievance tour’: Core of Trump campaign is ‘lack of messaging and policy’ September 4, 2024 / 08:40

Barron Trump is attending NYU, leaving behind ‘child-dom,’ his father says

The former president’s youngest child is back in New York City, which the elder Trump has described as “dirty” and “unsafe.”

By  Hayley Miller

Hayley Miller

Hayley Miller is the senior breaking news and blogs editor for MS NOW.

Latest Post