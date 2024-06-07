Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Top Stories

News, analysis and opinion from the day’s top stories.

‘Baby Reindeer’ stars talk to TODAY about the compelling true story June 6, 2024 / 07:34

Woman who says she’s Martha in ‘Baby Reindeer’ sues Netflix for defamation

Fiona Harvey, a Scottish lawyer in England, alleges that the show has destroyed her reputation and her life.

By  Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW. She was previously a senior reporter and editor at BuzzFeed News.

Latest Post