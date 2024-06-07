Woman who says she’s Martha in ‘Baby Reindeer’ sues Netflix for defamation

A woman who says that Netflix’s hit series “Baby Reindeer” is based on her has filed a defamation lawsuit against the streaming giant, alleging that the show has had a slew of negative effects on her life and mental health.

Fiona Harvey, a Scottish lawyer in England, alleges in her suit that she received death threats following the debut of the show and that it has destroyed her reputation.

“Since being identified as the real ‘Martha’ in Baby Reindeer, Harvey has experienced among other things intense panic, fear, anxiety, sleeplessness, and despair,” the lawsuit read. “Harvey is reluctant to go outside, watch the news, and has become inhumanly isolated.”