Trump allies indicted in Arizona fake electors scheme get a 2026 trial date

A judge in Arizona has set a Jan. 5, 2026, trial date for allies of Donald Trump who have been charged for their roles as fake electors in a scheme to overturn the 2020 election results.

At a hearing Monday, Arizona Superior Court Judge Bruce Cohen scheduled the criminal trial to begin just one day shy of the fifth anniversary of the Capitol riots, though he called the 2026 date a “moving target.”

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes, a Democrat, in April announced the indictment of 18 Trump allies over their efforts to subvert the election results in the former president’s favor. One of the defendants pleaded guilty this month, and another, lawyer Jenna Ellis, has agreed to cooperate with prosecutors in exchange for the dismissal of the charges.