Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Top Stories

News, analysis and opinion from the day’s top stories.

Mark Meadows pleads not guilty in Arizona ‘fake electors’ case June 7, 2024 / 01:54

Trump allies indicted in Arizona fake electors scheme get a 2026 trial date

The Arizona case is the first related to efforts to steal the 2020 election to set a trial date, though state Superior Court Judge Bruce Cohen said the 2026 date is a "moving target."

By  Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW. She was previously a senior reporter and editor at BuzzFeed News.

Latest Post