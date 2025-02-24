Opinion

Vivek Ramaswamy announces bid for governor of Ohio

The failed GOP presidential hopeful and wealthy investor left Trump’s so-called Department of Government Efficiency in January.

By  Ja'han Jones

Ja'han Jones

Ja’han Jones is an MS NOW opinion blogger. He previously wrote The ReidOut Blog.