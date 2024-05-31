The headlines of Trump’s nightmares have come to haunt him after his conviction

When you consider that the whole point of Donald Trump’s involvement with the National Enquirer and its catch-and-kill schemes was to hide potentially damaging stories — while also working with David Pecker and others to place salacious storylines about political opponents on its cover ahead of the 2016 election — Trump’s current predicament is quite ironic.

The scandalous headlines he so desperately wanted to avoid in 2015 and 2016 are now raining down around him following his conviction on fraud charges (Trump continued to maintain at a press conference on Friday that he did not have an affair) — in various languages, and with all sorts of creative flair.

You can see a few of the headlines from American news outlets in this handy Instagram post MSNBC’s social team put together:

And here are just a few of the international headlines.

The Daily Star, a British tabloid, pulled no punches.

The Telegraph, a British conservative outlet, put Trump’s pouting mug on its cover. Recommended Maddowblog Jan. 6 rioter who encouraged violence against police hired to work in Trump’s DOJ Steve Benen Latest ‘Maddening’: Jen Psaki calls out the media over falling for Trump’s ‘two weeks’ trick Allison Detzel The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph:



'Trump guilty'#TomorrowsPapersToday



Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4OoUh6 pic.twitter.com/5b2reZMzhh — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) May 30, 2024 British tabloid The Daily Mirror took a similar tack, but opted for a nice little collage instead of a single pic of Trump. Even if you don’t speak Spanish, I think there are some helpful cognates in this headline from Argentinian outlet Clarín to help you understand the message — like the phrase “sobornos a una actriz porno” — to help you understand the message. And Le Soir, a French-language newspaper in Belgium, went with a simple headline: “Coupable,” which translates to “Guilty.” These are just a few of many examples. They speak to the fact that Trump’s conviction is reverberating beyond the United States, where recent polling indicates a sizable number of voters say Trump’s conviction could make them less likely to vote for him in November. Trump’s guilty verdict — and the salacious allegations he sought to keep secret nine years ago — are now tabloid fodder, a scenario he clearly hoped to avoid. Ja'han Jones Ja’han Jones is an MS NOW opinion blogger. He previously wrote The ReidOut Blog.