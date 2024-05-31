The headlines of Trump’s nightmares have come to haunt him after his conviction

When you consider that the whole point of Donald Trump’s involvement with the National Enquirer and its catch-and-kill schemes was to hide potentially damaging stories — while also working with David Pecker and others to place salacious storylines about political opponents on its cover ahead of the 2016 election — Trump’s current predicament is quite ironic.
The scandalous headlines he so desperately wanted to avoid in 2015 and 2016 are now raining down around him following his conviction on fraud charges (Trump continued to maintain at a press conference on Friday that he did not have an affair) — in various languages, and with all sorts of creative flair.
You can see a few of the headlines from American news outlets in this handy Instagram post MSNBC’s social team put together:
And here are just a few of the international headlines.
The Daily Star, a British tabloid, pulled no punches.
The Telegraph, a British conservative outlet, put Trump’s pouting mug on its cover.