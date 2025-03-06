These private companies seem eager to aid Trump’s immigration crackdown

Private companies hope to make a fortune off the Trump administration’s mass deportation plans. Last Thursday, a day after the Trump administration announced plans for a massive new immigrant detention center in New Jersey, executives from private prison company GEO Group — which has ties to Attorney General Pam Bondi — were apparently giddy over the prospects of Trump’s plans. According to the Ohio Capital Journal:
On a Thursday earnings call, executives for one of the largest private prisons, GEO Group Inc., told investors they expect “unprecedented opportunities” under the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown by providing detention bed capacity and increasing electronic monitoring services of immigrants. The Newark detention center, Delaney Hall, will be the largest ICE processing facility and detention center on the East Coast, said George Zoley, the founder and executive chairman of GEO. GEO has pushed for a contract with ICE to reopen that facility as a detention center and even sued New Jersey over its state law that bars private and public companies from contracting with ICE to detain immigrants.
In addition to GEO Group, several other private companies are vying for government contracts to aid President Donald Trump’s anti-immigrant crackdown, Politico reported last week. The outlet reported that “a group of prominent military contractors, including former Blackwater CEO Erik Prince, has pitched the Trump White House on a proposal to carry out mass deportations through a network of ‘processing camps’ on military bases, a private fleet of 100 planes, and a ‘small army’ of private citizens empowered to make arrests,” according to a copy of the proposal obtained by Politico. The pitch carried “an estimated price tag of $25 billion,” the outlet reported.
Prince told NewsNation last week that there’s “no indication so far” that the White House will pursue his group’s proposal.
“Eventually, if they’re going to hit those kinds of numbers and scale, they’re going to need additional private sector,” he said.