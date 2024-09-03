Trump’s push to make it harder to vote could hurt some of his own voters

During a rambling speech in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, last Thursday, Republican nominee Donald Trump previewed what voting could look like in the United States if he’s elected president. And (spoiler alert), it’s likely to leave a lot of Americans out of the process. And the rant offered some insight into why he might have been inspired to tell his followers they won’t have to vote again if they elect him in November.
We have to get back in and we want to change it all. We want to go to paper ballots. We want to go to same-day voting. We want to go to citizenship papers, and we want to go to voter ID. It’s very simple. We want to get rid of mail-in voting.”
As president, Trump and his administration wouldn’t have the power to enact these policies on their own. But it’s entirely possible if he’s elected that Trump will take liberties — pun intended — and test those boundaries, given the Supreme Court ruling that granted him immunity for so-called official acts. So it’s worth looking at how these things would actually affect ordinary Americans if Trump and his GOP get their way.
Paper ballots
He said “we want to go to paper ballots” — but the overwhelming majority of counties in the United States (98% of them, according to the Brennan Center) already use paper ballots. Machines, however, do most of the counting. But far-right proposals to hand-count ballots could increase the cost of elections, increase the inaccuracy of vote counts and delay the certification of elections in ways that allow bad actors to make bogus allegations of voter fraud.