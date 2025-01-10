Pro-Putin pundits reportedly cheer Trump’s Greenland acquisition fantasy

Donald Trump’s imperialist fantasy of acquiring Greenland and his refusal to rule out using military force to do so are reportedly delighting pro-Vladimir Putin commentators in Russia. And the reactions highlight how the president-elect’s rhetoric helps undermine democratic ideals and peace around the globe.
CNBC reported this week on Russian media figures cheering Trump’s pursuit of Greenland because his actions toward the Arctic island — which is under Denmark’s control — justify Russia’s imperial goals of expanding its territory into Ukraine.
From CNBC: