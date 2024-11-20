Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

The ReidOut Blog

Trump rages at Republicans over Biden’s successful judicial confirmations

Trump hypocritically demanded Republicans somehow block Biden's judicial nominees ahead of the inauguration.

Warren: Democrats must ‘spend every minute’ on judicial confirmations to stabilize the legal system November 14, 2024 / 05:20
By  Ja'han Jones

Ja'han Jones

Ja’han Jones is an MS NOW opinion blogger. He previously wrote The ReidOut Blog.