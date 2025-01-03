Stephen Miller’s legal group tells officials they could end up in prison over sanctuary policies

They’re making a list. They’re checking it twice. They’re gonna find out if you’re bowing to ICE.
Two days before Christmas, America First Legal Foundation — the organization founded by former Trump White House adviser Stephen Miller — sent letters to dozens of officials across the country, warning that so-called sanctuary jurisdictions could face “serious consequences” if they run afoul of the incoming administration’s immigration policies.
Miller, who’s been tapped to serve as Donald Trump’s deputy chief of staff for policy after crafting bigoted policies during the president-elect’s first term, has used America First Legal as the MAGA movement’s litigative attack dog. And this letter does a whole lot of woofing. (You can read the letters here.)
San Diego County’s Board of Supervisors, for example, recently voted to forbid local law enforcement from aiding federal immigration agencies (such as U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement) unless there’s a judicial warrant. And Miller’s group isn’t happy about it.