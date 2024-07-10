Nikki Haley bowed to Trump again, just for him to humiliate her

On Tuesday, Nikki Haley officially released the delegates she won during the Republican presidential nominating contests and encouraged them to vote for Donald Trump.
Alongside Chris Christie and Asa Hutchinson, Haley was staunch in her criticism of Trump throughout her campaign. But she faced a barrage of sexist smears and personal attacks on her family from Trump and his allies. And yet in the end, she did what Trump’s spokesperson Stephen Chung predicted she would: “kiss ass when she quits,” and endorsed his candidacy.
And that total capitulation didn’t even earn her an invite to the Republican National Convention. She won’t even be afforded the opportunity to witness Trump absorbing her political power in person.
The scenario reinforces my theory that Haley embodies a sort of dead end for Republican women — or perhaps it’s a Trump-imposed glass ceiling. Back in February, The 19th published an article titled “What Nikki Haley’s run means to Republican women who don’t love Trump,” which makes the case that, to some conservative women, Haley personified a position within the MAGA movement that wasn’t wholly devoted to Trump and his selfish ambitions. Which is why some conservative women were distraught by attacks on her from the right.