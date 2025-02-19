Mike Lawler tries to spin comments to a Latino official into an attack on Democrats

New York Republican Rep. Mike Lawler’s office was on defense Tuesday, attempting to explain an awkward confrontation the congressman had with a Westchester County official.

At a meeting Tuesday night of the Westchester County Board of Legislators, Democratic Vice Chair José Alvarado asked what documentation people like him — an immigrant whose family came from Honduras in the 1980s — should keep on them in case they’re stopped by ICE, NBC News reported.

“I’m speaking to you, Mr. Lawler — somebody that looks like me, right, is approached by ICE,” Alvarado said. “What would your immediate expectation would be for me to do? What should I carry on me to demonstrate that this immigrant is the vice chairman of this board?”

The context here is that the Trump administration’s anti-immigrant raids have swept up a number of citizens and legal residents, drawing accusations of racial profiling. Navajo Nation leaders have even urged members of their tribe to carry their Certificate of Degree of Indian Blood to avoid being ensnared, warning them to be prepared for the indignity of proving their legal residence to immigration officials. So Alvarado’s question might have prompted a degree of introspection by Lawler, who has supported Trump’s anti-immigration crackdown. His response, however, demonstrated little empathy:

“Well, like every other person that is engaged by law enforcement, if you are asked for information, cooperate. I wouldn’t expect you as a — I don’t know. I assume you’re a citizen. Maybe you’re not. Maybe you are.”

The room burst into laughter when Alvarado responded to Lawler, saying, “I didn’t realize that you didn’t know that in order to be elected, you have to be a citizen.”

Video here:

Questioning a Latino official’s legal status? Sounds like Lawler could use some training in that diversity, equity and inclusion stuff that Republicans have been complaining about. When Lawler tried to recover from his stumble, his later answer to Alvarado’s question — that someone like him should keep documentation at the ready to prove their legal residence — showed a shocking lack of concern for the unfair burden placed on people, particularly Black and other people of color, who find themselves unreasonably in ICE’s crosshairs.

In a statement to NBC News, Lawler’s spokesperson tried to flip the gaffe into an attack on Democrats:

“Congressman Lawler was simply making the point that people in this country, legally and obeying the law, have nothing to fear from ICE,” Nate Soule said. “The reality is that Democrats can’t win this argument on the merits, so all they have left is character assassination and lies. The Democrats’ defense of sanctuary city, county, and state policies was roundly rejected in the last election — including by the Hispanic community, who overwhelmingly moved toward Republicans.”

If the representative’s collegiate experience donning blackface weren’t evidence enough, his embarrassing responses and blustery defense here are yet another sign he’s woefully deficient in the racial sensitivity department.