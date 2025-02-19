Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

The ReidOut Blog

Mike Lawler tries to spin comments to a Latino official into an attack on Democrats

The New York representative was criticized for questioning a Latino official’s immigration status during a meeting Tuesday.

House member calls out USAID’s ‘woke ideology’ focus, pledges support for life-saving programs February 12, 2025 / 09:58
By  Ja'han Jones

Ja'han Jones

Ja’han Jones is an MS NOW opinion blogger. He previously wrote The ReidOut Blog.