The difference between ‘Latinos for Trump’ and ‘Latino Americans for Trump’ is huge

The rebranding of the Trump campaign’s official Latino outreach organization from “Latinos for Trump” to “Latino Americans for Trump” is the latest example of former President Donald Trump exploiting the divisions among Latinos in the U.S. over who gets to call themselves American.
A 2020 Pew Research Center poll found that while 53% of U.S. Latino respondents “consider themselves to be a typical American,” that percentage rose to 67% with second-generation Latinos and to 79% with third-generation or higher Latinos. The rise in “typical” American identity also aligns with later generations’ not being able to communicate well in Spanish, as 65% of third-generation or higher Latinos revealed in 2023. Pew has also noted these later generations are also less likely to identify as Hispanic or Latino, with 50% of fourth-generation or higher individuals with Latino ancestry not identifying as Latino or Hispanic at all.
Catering to this population is the biggest reason adding “Americans” to the Trump campaign’s Latino outreach organization made sense for 2024 and Republicans.
“It’s very important that we all understand that no matter where we’re coming from, we’re already American. Whether you’re African American, Latino American, Asian American, European American, wherever you come from, we are all American,” Jaime Florez, Hispanic communications director for the Republican National Committee and the Trump campaign, told NBC News.
Still, such moves will just drive more wedges into an electorate estimated at 36.2 million eligible voters this cycle.
As I wrote after Trump’s controversial interview with Noticias Univision last year: “There are plenty of Latinos who see privilege in their American citizenship, enough to the point that it creates real division. Battling Biden to a draw among Latino voters would be more than enough for Trump, and concentrating his pitch on some groups may be more effective than a ‘one size fits all Latinos’ approach.”
Fittingly, Berkeley law professor Ian Hanley López told The New York Times that the “Latino Americans” rebrand “constructs a border wall right through Latino communities, allowing some to feel esteemed as Americans while simultaneously encouraging them to believe others don’t belong, as the wrong sort of immigrants. This shift also drags back Latinos 100 years.”
He’s not wrong. The League of United Latin American Citizens campaigned to remove the “Mexican” label from the census and play up American whiteness in 1930. Latino conservatives have always claimed that the push to focus identity on origin countries and Spanish language is anti-American. The “good” Latinos are more American and speak English, and the “bad” ones are those who express pride in their culture, language and ethnicity. There is a case to be made that the future of the U.S. Latino community is an English-language one, which, at least in one way, bolsters the assimilationists.
A closer examination of who helps form the latest coalition of Latino Americans for Trump reveals Latino and Latina conservatives who have been supporting Trump for years and who have long argued that U.S. Latinos have been exploited by Democrats in the name of race politics and victimization.
Emphasizing Latinos as Americans might sound unremarkable to those outside the community, but there has always been a sector of Latinos who pontificate on the importance of freedom, democracy and being of the American fabric. The addition of “Americans” after “Latino” isn’t a new concept. The excellent 2013 book and documentary “Latino Americans” are better resources to understand the term and its history than a bunch of Latino conservatives supporting a candidate convicted of 34 felony counts.