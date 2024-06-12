Kevin McCarthy’s ‘revenge tour’ suffers embarrassment in its first outing

Former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s “revenge tour” suffered a flat tire in its first showing. McCarthy and his well-heeled allies are seeking retribution against the Republicans who voted to remove him as speaker last year, and one way he’s tried to get back at them — aside from savaging them in the media — is by backing their challengers in primary races.
The former speaker saw his first shot at retribution go up in flames Tuesday, as his nominee to oust Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., in the District 1 primary failed mightily.
NBC News reports McCarthy-linked groups spent more than $4 million hoping to boost attorney Catherine Templeton, and all that amounted to was a 27-point drubbing. McCarthy and Co.’s support for Templeton placed them at odds with Donald Trump, whose endorsement of Mace, she said, “means more today than it has ever meant.”
According to some reports, Mace and Virginia Rep. Bob Good were considered the most vulnerable targets in the group McCarthy has called the “crazy eight led by Matt Gaetz.”