Jim Jordan’s latest hearing was a frightening look at American authoritarianism

At a hearing Wednesday, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan gave American businesses yet another preview of the authoritarian rule they can expect to run rampant if Donald Trump is elected president.

Ever since Republicans regained control of the House of Representatives, the Ohio Republican has used his leadership position to press private businesses to bend to conservatives’ will. Under the guise of opposing government weaponization against conservatives, Jordan has weaponized his role as Judiciary chair to lean on social media companies to try to prevent them from stopping the spread of hate speech and disinformation online — efforts that Jordan and his allies revealingly paint as anti-Republican attacks. And as an extension of that crusade, they’ve targeted corporations that they dubiously claim have avoided advertising with conservatives.

It’s all part of the conservative movement’s assault on free enterprise, which continued Wednesday when Jordan invited corporate advertisers to testify and then harangued them.

In this clip, for example, Jordan suggests that the advertisers have nefariously avoided advertising on far-right commentator Ben Shapiro’s platform … as Shapiro sits right next to them.