Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

The ReidOut Blog

Harris found a pitch-perfect response to the ‘lock him up’ chants at her rallies

Vice President Kamala Harris doesn't egg on her followers when they flip the chant popularized by Trump and his followers.

‘It’s masterful’: Harris campaign’s social media game August 7, 2024 / 06:41
By  Ja'han Jones

Ja'han Jones

Ja’han Jones is an MS NOW opinion blogger. He previously wrote The ReidOut Blog.