Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

The ReidOut Blog

DeSantis administration warns local TV stations to remove ads about abortion ballot measure

The Republican administration is pressuring Florida stations to take down an ad that promotes a “yes” vote on Amendment 4, which would enshrine abortion rights in the state constitution.

Trump says he will vote against abortion rights in Florida August 30, 2024 / 10:49
By  Ja'han Jones

Ja'han Jones

Ja’han Jones is an MS NOW opinion blogger. He previously wrote The ReidOut Blog.