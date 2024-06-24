With re-election hopes fading, Bob Good cries election fraud

The political career of Rep. Bob Good, the far-right Virginia Republican and chairman of the House Freedom Caucus, appears to be fading after his showing in last week’s primary. And like other MAGA candidates these days, he’s taking out his anger on the election itself.

Good faced an uphill battle in Virginia’s 5th Congressional District after Donald Trump and former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy spitefully backed his primary opponent, state Sen. John McGuire. The race has yet to be called, but McGuire was leading by about 350 votes as of Monday afternoon.

Good seems to be attempting some damage control by pushing conspiracy theories, including one about fires.

“We had 3 ‘fires’ on election day in 3 precincts, all requiring the precincts to be evacuated for 20 minutes. Albemarle County, Hanover County, and Lynchburg City,” Good wrote on X on Thursday. “What is the probability? Does anyone recall even 1 fire at a precinct on election day?”