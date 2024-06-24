Opinion

With re-election hopes fading, Bob Good cries election fraud

The far-right congressman from Virginia is trailing by a thin margin in his primary race against a Trump-backed opponent. So he’s using a trick Trump taught him: crying about nonexistent election fraud.

By  Ja'han Jones

Ja'han Jones

Ja’han Jones is an MS NOW opinion blogger. He previously wrote The ReidOut Blog.