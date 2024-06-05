This isn’t hard: Benjamin Netanyahu should not deliver a speech to Congress.

With no date set for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to deliver his controversial joint address to Congress, there’s still time for Democratic leaders to renege on their absurd participation in this event.
Congressional leaders, including Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, extended an invitation to Netanyahu over the weekend — to “build on our enduring relationship and to highlight America’s solidarity with Israel,” as they said in their letter — and the prime minister accepted. The invitation comes over the objection of many liberals in Congress who have voiced a range of concerns about the event, from, “We should not platform more war criminals period” (Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo.) to “it’s just going to be about benefiting Netanyahu’s personal politics back home” without progress toward peace (Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn.).
I agree.
Delivering a joint address to Congress is meant to be an honor. Just recently some lawmakers were apoplectic over the disrespectful message House Speaker Mike Johnson sent by not permitting Kenyan President William Ruto to deliver such a speech during his visit to the U.S. (Politico reports that Jeffries “told reporters that invitations to foreign leaders came from agreements between the House and Senate majority parties. ‘That process took place in the context of the invitation to the head of state of the state of Israel, a democratic ally,” Jeffries is quoted as saying. Jeffries also said the decision to attend is up to individual members.)