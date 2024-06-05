Opinion

This isn’t hard: Benjamin Netanyahu should not deliver a speech to Congress.

Inviting the beleaguered, far-right leader of Israel's government as he faces international condemnation is an absurd idea. There's still time to kill it.

Bernie Sanders vows to boycott Netanyahu speech to Congress June 4, 2024 / 07:44
By  Ja'han Jones

Ja'han Jones

Ja’han Jones is an MS NOW opinion blogger. He previously wrote The ReidOut Blog.