Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

MAGA propagandist says Trump administration helped her reenter U.S.

Plus, New York takes steps to rein in social media’s harmful effects on young people, and Bernie Sanders frets over the future of AI — all in this week’s Tuesday Tech Drop.

Vance weighs political future with growing support of tech titans December 30, 2025 / 03:37
By  Ja'han Jones

Ja'han Jones

Ja’han Jones is an MS NOW opinion blogger. He previously wrote The ReidOut Blog.