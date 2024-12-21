Elon Musk unleashes shutdown chaos as he flexes his power

The power of Musk
Despite what Donald Trump and JD Vance may say, the chaos on Capitol Hill this week can be traced back to one man: Elon Musk.
House Speaker Mike Johnson had negotiated a deal with Democrats that was by all accounts a typically larded-up 1,500-page behemoth of a funding bill.
But despite the bill’s imperfections, there was an agreement that seemed to have wrapped up all the loose ends for the year. Members of Congress and their staffs were packing their bags and getting their last-minute Christmas shopping done in Washington.
Then Musk stepped in.
With over 100 posts on his own platform X — including the 1:32 p.m. declaration, “THIS CRIMINAL BILL MUST NOT PASS” and another threatening, “Any member of the House or Senate who votes for this outrageous spending bill deserves to be voted out in 2 years!” — Musk managed to blow up months of negotiation, leaving Johnson scrambling.
Given that he doesn’t seem to know that only 19 Republican senators are up for re-election in 2026, I am a bit skeptical that Musk knows exactly how a bill becomes a law. This summary from Johnson made it sound a lot like he had to explain how the process of getting approval for spending typically works. And there is a real question whether Musk would follow through with his threat to fund primary opponents against anyone who opposes Trump’s agenda.
But what this week made clear is that Musk has more power than the speaker of the House, who is second in line to the presidency. And maybe even the vice president-elect. I mean, where is Vance these days anyway?
Further confirmation of Johnson’s weakness came when Trump was asked about his confidence in him, Trump responded: “We’ll see. What they had yesterday was unacceptable … It’s a Democrat trap.” If this week made one thing clear, Musk’s X account is going to make for a heck of a ride in Washington come January.
A story you should be following: Democrats pass over AOC for oversight role
This week, House Democrats voted 131-84 to name Rep. Gerry Connolly, 74, ranking member of the House Oversight Committee over Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. While Connolly, an eight-term Democrat, brings a wealth of experience to the role, this vote feels like a major missed opportunity to place a highly influential communicator as ranking member of one of the few House committees that garner national attention.
According to The New York Times, Connolly benefited from strong behind-the-scenes support from Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi. The result wasn’t particularly close, even as Democrats embraced generational change in other key leadership roles this week.
The good news is that Ocasio-Cortez will undoubtedly remain at the forefront of the Democratic Party’s messaging. But Democrats will need to fire on all cylinders if they hope to garner national attention for important Oversight Committee debates following Rep. Jamie Raskin’s departure from the role.