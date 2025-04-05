Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Inside with Jen Psaki

5 actually good signs for Democrats

Plus, Cory Booker makes history, Wisconsin voters send a message and protesters prepare to push back across America in this week’s 3-Minute Read from Jen Psaki.

"Inside with Jen Psaki"
“Inside with Jen Psaki” airs Sundays at 12 p.m. and Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET. Join me!MSNBC
By  Jen Psaki
MSNBC Anchors and Correspondents - Season 2023

Jen Psaki

Jen Psaki is the host of "The Briefing with Jen Psaki" airing Tuesdays through Fridays at 9 p.m. EST. She is the former White House press secretary for President Joe Biden.  