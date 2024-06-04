Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Deadline: Legal Blog

From Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace

‘The case is still there’: Judge dismisses 3 counts against Donald Trump in Fulton County March 13, 2024 / 05:10

With trial done, Trump’s Georgia case gets October news

The former president’s New York criminal trial is likely to be the only one that goes forward before November’s presidential election.

Illustration of Jordan Rubin
By  Jordan Rubin
Illustration of Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin is the Deadline: Legal Blog writer. He was a prosecutor for the New York County District Attorney’s Office in Manhattan and is the author of “Bizarro," a book about the secret war on synthetic drugs. Before he joined MS NOW, he was a legal reporter for Bloomberg Law.

Latest Post