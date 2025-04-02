Trump’s latest cuts put energy aid for low-income households in jeopardy

Technically, it’s called the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, but it’s better known by its initials: LIHEAP. At issue is a program that has long served as a lifeline for millions of low-income households struggling to cover their energy costs.

In Donald Trump’s first term as president, the Republican administration initially proposed steep cuts to LIHEAP, but in the face of bipartisan pushback, the White House ultimately backed off.

Eight years later, the issue is back with a vengeance — and this time, Trump and his team appear to be advancing their goals more effectively. NBC News reported:

The Trump administration on Tuesday eliminated the entire staff of a federal program that helps low-income households pay utility bills, sources said. The staff of 10 employees accounted for only a small fraction of the 10,000 layoffs included in Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s purge of the Department of Health and Human Services. But those who work closely with the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP, now fear for its future.

The report quoted Andrew Germain, who was director of fiscal operations and accountability for the Administration for Children and Families, the HHS division that leads dozens of programs from welfare assistance to child abuse prevention, saying: “Ultimately, I believe the program will crumble from within without the federal office there to manage it.”Germain added, “For the communities that need the funding and need the support of the federal office, they’re going to be without those resources. You’re talking about individuals who rely on crisis assistance from the LIHEAP program to keep the power on, whether it be for a medical reason or some other potentially life-threatening purpose.”