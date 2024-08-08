Trump’s ‘drill baby drill’ plan: The wrong answer to the right questions

A few months ago, after a monthly unemployment report reached the public, a reporter asked Donald Trump about his jobs plan. “My plan for jobs is to drill baby drill, bring energy down,” the former president replied.

That didn’t make any sense — oil drilling does not have a meaningful impact on unemployment — but the Republican didn’t seem to care.

The exchange came to mind anew during Trump’s latest Fox News appearance. HuffPost reported on a question the GOP candidate heard from a voter at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota.

“Out of eight children that I’m a father and a stepfather to, five of them are struggling, and I’m giving them part of my income on a regular basis,” said one voter, who had a “Trump 2024” patch on his vest. “How are you going to make the economy — not just the food and electricity — but bring down the rent prices, the housing prices, so that these kids can survive without their parents’ help?”

After initially mentioning how popular he believes he is among those at the event, the next words out of Trump’s mouth were, “We are going to drill baby drill; we’re going to bring down the cost of energy. Energy’s what caused the worst inflation, I think, in the history of our country.”

Q: What's your plan to bring down the cost of housing?



TRUMP: We're gonna drill baby drill … four years ago you were in great shape … you had gasoline at $1.87 pic.twitter.com/W0xUvrMKEJ — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 7, 2024

The comments were widely derided, and for good reason: Trump heard a good question, and he responded with a nonsensical answer.

Right off the bat, it’s worth emphasizing that while recent inflation rates imposed a real burden on millions of Americans, the problem wasn’t close to being the worst inflation in American history.