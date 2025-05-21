Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

6 in 10 Americans disapprove of Trump’s economy May 19, 2025 / 11:07

Trump claims gas costs $1.99 per gallon, becoming his newest unnecessary lie

The president doesn't have to lie about gas prices, but he apparently can't help himself.

May. 21, 2025, 12:33 PM EDT

By

Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post