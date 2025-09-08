Opinion

Joe: What is it about Kim Jong Un that Trump can’t quit? August 26, 2025 / 05:59

Trump adds to his unsettling list of ‘I don’t know’ answers on yet another key issue

In too many instances in recent months, the president has sounded a bit too much like a bystander who just wandered into the Oval Office.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

