Nicki Minaj’s UN speech was her MAGA coming out party

The rapper and pop star has trended in a MAGA —and generally problematic — direction for a while.

A photo illustration of Nicki Minaj and a "Make America Great Again" hat.
Nicki Minaj has trended in a MAGA direction.Pinar Istek / MS NOW; Getty Images for The Met Museum and Vogue; Getty Images
By  Kali Holloway

Kali Holloway

Kali Holloway is a writer and journalist. She contributes to The Nation, and her writings have appeared in The Guardian, Salon, Time, The Daily Beast and numerous other outlets.