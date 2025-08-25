Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

Families of Epstein victims ‘outraged’ over DOJ-Maxwell interview release August 25, 2025 / 05:51

After seeing Ghislaine Maxwell transcript, Jim Jordan delivers dubious assurances

For the Ohio Republican to pretend that Ghislaine Maxwell has credibility, and her claims about Trump should be accepted at face value, is ridiculous.

Aug. 25, 2025, 11:36 AM EDT

By

Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post