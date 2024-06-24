Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

How ‘Trump amnesia’ is shaping the 2024 presidential election June 19, 2024 / 10:29

RNC chair picks the wrong fight comparing Biden, Trump records

The RNC's Michael Whatley said "there’s not a single metric" that's improved over the last four years. Reality tells a very different story.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post