RNC chair picks the wrong fight comparing Biden, Trump records

Michael Whatley, the current chair of the Republican National Committee, appeared on Fox News late last week to summarize what he sees as the foundational question of the 2024 presidential race:

“The American voters are going to go vote based on whether they are better off today than they were four years ago. And there’s not a single metric that President Biden can show where America’s better off than they were four years ago.”

The RNC chief obviously had some grammatical trouble toward the end of the quote, but putting that aside, Whatley peddled a familiar refrain. Republicans are heavily invested in the idea that President Joe Biden will lose for the simple reason that the country was better off four years ago.

Indeed, Whatley can’t think of “a single metric” that’s moved in the right direction when comparing 2020 and 2024.