Republicans derail Right to Contraception Act in Senate vote

It was two years ago this month when Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas explicitly condemned the ruling in Griswold v. Connecticut, the 1965 case that struck down a state law that restricted married couples’ access to birth control, calling for it to be “reconsidered.” The far-right jurist had a lot of company: Around the same time, a variety of Republican senators and candidates were also eagerly rejecting the Griswold precedent.

The Democrats’ Right To Contraception Act soon followed. The idea was rather straightforward: The legislation would codify in federal law American’s right to obtain and use contraceptives.

It passed the House in July 2022, but the vote was far closer than it should’ve been: 195 Republicans voted against it. (Eight GOP members supported the bill, though several of them have since left Congress.) The measure advanced to the Senate, where it withered, unable to overcome a Republican filibuster.

This year, Democrats tried again. The results were familiar. NBC News reported:

Senate Republicans blocked legislation Wednesday that would enshrine a federal right to access contraception, sinking the Democratic-led measure. The vote on the Right To Contraception Act was 51-39, falling short of the 60 votes needed to defeat a filibuster and move forward in the chambers Republicans said the bill is unnecessary as the use of birth control is already protected under Supreme Court precedent.

Note, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, who’s championed the bill, switched his vote to “no” for procedural reasons, offering him the option of bringing back the legislation for another vote later this year.

One of the more common complaints from GOP senators ahead of the vote was that Democrats were merely “fear-mongering,” pushing the legislation as an election-year stunt. Since contraception access isn’t in peril, Republicans argued, the Right to Contraception Act is wholly unnecessary.

The truth, however, isn’t nearly that simple.

Even if one is inclined to disregard Justice Thomas and other critics of the Griswold precedent, the threat to Americans’ access to birth control exists far outside Democratic Party talking points.

It was just last month, for example, when Donald Trump surprised many by confirming — out loud, on camera, and on the record — that he was “looking at” possible restrictions on contraception.