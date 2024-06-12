Paul Ryan faces GOP blowback after saying he won’t vote for Trump

There is a school of thought among many Republicans that they simply have no choice but to support Donald Trump’s 2024 candidacy. The former president is their party’s presumptive nominee — whether they like it or not — so these partisans feel compelled simply to go along with the wishes of GOP primary and caucus voters, regardless of merit or consequence.

Among the most obvious problems with this assumption is that a variety of prominent Republicans have said they simply can’t bring themselves to vote for Trump in the general election, offering partisans a model to follow. His own former vice president, Mike Pence, is arguably the most dramatic example, but there are others, including former Rep. Liz Cheney, former Gov. Chris Christie, Sen. Mitt Romney and former White House National Security Advisor John Bolton.

Former House Speaker Paul Ryan, meanwhile, recently said he’ll write in the name of a different Republican on his 2024 ballot. “Character is too important to me, and it’s a job that requires the kind of character [Trump] just doesn’t have,” the former Wisconsin congressman said last month.

As HuffPost noted, Ryan elaborated on his perspective yesterday, this time for a national television audience.

Former Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan tore into former President Donald Trump on Tuesday, saying he won’t be voting for him and calling out his lack of character and principles. “If you put yourself above the Constitution, as he has done, I think that makes you unfit for office,” he told Fox News host Neil Cavuto.

The Fox News host asked if the former House speaker came to this conclusion as a result of “the whole Jan. 6 thing.”

Ryan replied, “That’s a part of it. I think it really is just character at the end of the day, and the fact that if you’re willing to put yourself above the Constitution ― an oath you swear when you take federal office, whether as president or a member of Congress, you swear an oath to the Constitution ― and you’re willing to suborn it to yourself, I think that makes you unfit for office.”

Ryan: You swear an oath to the Constitution and if you’re willing to suborn it to yourself, I think that makes you unfit for office pic.twitter.com/IPVavHopvt — Acyn (@Acyn) June 11, 2024